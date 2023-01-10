What’s Up with Justin Jiron?
To the Editor:
What’s Up with Justin Jiron?
To the Editor:
What’s the deal with Jude Jiron releasing criminals and dismissing charges? He is repeatedly allowing known criminals to be released by removing or drastically reducing bail and dismissing charges. Is there some dirt on this guy that keeps him in cahoots with offenders? I have already sent information to Vermont Digger, and I am writing here now to try to get an investigation into what is now a well-established pattern of keeping violent offenders on the streets of the Northeast Kingdom. Below are the incidents that have been reported on in recent months:
On January 6, 2023, the Caledonian reported that Justin Jiron released David Lauderbach, a known, repeat offender, who is charged in connection with a death and stole an ATV.
Dec 14, 2022 it was reported that Jiron allowed Shawn Rich, another well-known criminal in the NEK, with an extensive criminal record, who was arrested in relation to a homicide in Eden, to be released. Subsequently, Rich failed to appear in court and was found hiding in a crawlspace by police.
January 9, 2023 Jiron dismissed violent assault charges against Brent Sazarin, who forcibly held a woman and child against their will.
In September, Israel Jimenez Lugo was murdered after being released from jail after Justin Jiron reduced his bail to $2000 from the requested $20,000.
These are only the examples I found this morning. I am especially concerned with David Lauderbach and Shawn Rich. Anyone from the Northeast Kingdom is familiar with these two - they have multiple, repeat, violent offenses.
Is Judge Jiron in business with David Sleigh? What’s the deal? The public has a right to know how their “justice” branch of government is serving them. Please investigate.
Ashley Smith
Wheelock, Vt.
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.