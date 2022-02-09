What’s With Ottawa?

I called Canada last night to talk with an old friend, and get their take on what has been happening in Ottawa. The strong response surprised me, Indeed, they have been going to Ottawa to stand with those protesting the loss of freedom caused by our response to COVID: masks, compulsory vaccinations, etc.
And they claim that it is not basically a protest by truck drivers, as I had been led to believe. Rather the truck drivers who join need to park their rigs on the perimeter, giving a false impression to the reporters who observe from afar.
I agree with my friend that our medical system, particularly the pharmaceutical industry, is corrupted by the profit motive. As is our whole economy. But I disagree with their belief that the system is so corrupt that we should ignore expert opinion completely.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.