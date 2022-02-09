What’s With Ottawa?

To the Editor:

I called Canada last night to talk with an old friend, and get their take on what has been happening in Ottawa. The strong response surprised me, Indeed, they have been going to Ottawa to stand with those protesting the loss of freedom caused by our response to COVID: masks, compulsory vaccinations, etc.

And they claim that it is not basically a protest by truck drivers, as I had been led to believe. Rather the truck drivers who join need to park their rigs on the perimeter, giving a false impression to the reporters who observe from afar.

I agree with my friend that our medical system, particularly the pharmaceutical industry, is corrupted by the profit motive. As is our whole economy. But I disagree with their belief that the system is so corrupt that we should ignore expert opinion completely.

Newcomb Greenleaf

St. Johnsbury, Vt.

