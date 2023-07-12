What’s Wrong with Everyone Belongs?

For those people who object to the “Everyone Belongs” signs that are popping up all over the North Country, I ask you why? In your own words, can you please explain to me what is objectionable about the sign?
Some are saying it is because the sign is “political.” What does that even mean? What makes them political? I really and truly want to know.
Some people think the line that includes the colors of the rainbow, along with pink, light blue, white, tan, black and brown are what they object to the most. So what? That merely includes “everyone.” What is so wrong with that? Why should that open a can of worms?
Is it because some of the colors support the LGBTQIA+ community? Is it because people still believe it is okay to discriminate against that particular community because it is still the only protected bastion of hate in some parts of the country and world? Is it because the U.S. Supreme Court just gave some businesses the right to discriminate against us, which people are going to interpret as a license to discriminate by all businesses. I can’t wait to see the signs that say, “No Gays Allowed,” like the days when it was legal to put up signs that said, “No Coloreds Allowed.”
Isn’t inclusion better than division? Isn’t community better than individualism?
In Whitefield, the Select Board unanimously approved the installation of a free-standing mural to be placed on the lawn of the Whitefield Public Library. It includes a quote about community, surrounded by handprints that happen to be in rainbow colors and black and brown. The quote says: “Community is much more than belonging to something. It’s about doing something together that makes belonging matter. — Brian Solis”
Days before the mural was placed on the lawn, the Whitefield Public Library placed an “Everyone Belongs” sign on the lawn. Two individuals (a married couple) in the community complained about the sign and targeted our fabulous library director. News of the complaint went viral and now the signs are popping up on peoples’ lawns all over the region. Letters to the editor are filling the opinions page in support of the message, because it resonates with the vast majority of the community and is a message of inclusivity.
So far I have not seen any “Only People I Approve of Belong” signs planted on anyone’s yard. Instead, signs are being stolen off people’s lawns, a cowardly way to disagree with the message. The people who disagree with the message are the one’s making it a political issue, not the other way around.
I’ll be keeping an eye out for the answers to my questions. I’d even be willing to have a conversation about the issue. You can find me at the Whitefield Public Library most days, a library where everyone belongs, and everyone is welcome.
