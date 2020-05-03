What Science?
To the Editor:
Whenever Governor Scott talks at his pressers he always says at least once that he is going to follow the science when it comes to closing and then opening the economy. My question to him is simply what science is it that makes the people and businesses in Essex County be under the same choke hold as the people and businesses in Chittenden County.
Essex County has two reported cases of corona virus. Across the river in Coos County, New Hampshire there have been two reported cases. Chittenden County has over four hundred cases. Is the science that Burlington folks may rush to Island Pond for breakfast if Essex County gets opened up? The governor and his group need to analyze their use of power.
Wayne Dyer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.