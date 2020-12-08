What she said
To the Editor:
A few months back the smartest woman in the world advised Joe Biden to never concede the election, no matter what happens. President Trump is following her advice. Why? Because he has the 12th amendment. The 12th amendment is the last path for him to win another term. It involves the supreme court sending the 2020 election to the US House of Representatives where every state has just one vote and Trump would win.
Wayne Dyer
Groton, Vt.
