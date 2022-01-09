What Should We Fear the Most?
To the Editor:
I agree with my neighbor Eddie Garcia, who calls me a “Leftist Insurrectionist”, that any move toward a world government would be a huge change and that big changes are scary. There is so much that could go wrong.
But I am more afraid of what is already going wrong, particularly Global Warming. And COVID.
In the spirit,
Newcomb Greenleaf
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
