What Stands In The Way Of Your Return To God?
To the Editor:
If your child is disobedient, do you love him or her any less? No, probably more because you can see clearly that he or she did not listen and obey what you know was best for them. You also grieve because the result of that disobedience brings grief, pain, conflict-all negative consequences.
God wants His children to realize their separation from Him and come to Him in repentance. If the prodigal son (Luke 15:11-32) remained apart because of guilt and shame in his case, he probably would have starved.
Anger, depression, pride, selfishness, greed, guilt, shame, lust, power, unforgiveness-what stands in your way, reader, of your repentance and return to God?
