What Sununu has Done for New Hampshire

To the Editor:

In the NH primaries, more than 4,000 Democrats voted for Chris Sununu as a write-in. But Sununu is NOT the moderate they think he is.

“I’m a Trump guy through and through,” Sununu boasts. He takes money and advice from the fossil fuel industry. His 77 vetoes diminish your rights, take money out of your pocket, and put you in danger from a runaway climate.

Many NH residents work multiple jobs in the struggle to pay bills on a minimum wage of $7.25/hour. Sununu twice vetoed bills attempting a modest increase to $10/hour.

