I am not a person that knows what to do [legal way] to get rid of a judge or sanction them because of the things they are doing on the bench. Like I said I do not know what the laws are pertaining to judges [except seeing what they are doing on the bench to let all of these felony felons walk away from jail and court house.] If there is a law that pertains to judges saying they have to allow all these felons [with multiple felonies and multi no show for court dates] I wished someone would publish the response to this question which I am sure there are a lot of others that would like to know if there is one to what it is.
I guess we could all stick our heads in the sand and make believe this is not really happening like the sleasy liberals out there do everyday. [I am going to use the liberal word before the liberals make it illegal to use in this country]’. It is like the [n word] which is ok for the blacks to use that type of language in a lot if not all their lyrics in what they call music and the comedy shows it is OK but god forbid if a white person used that language they would be kicked off their tv shows, even though I do not use that language from most of my adult life but did use it in my younger days which I am not proud of. But what is good for the goose is good for the gander as they say.
Please all of these people from Wheelock and Sheffield that shoots down everyones letters to the editor come up with some of your bull and if you dont know then I am sure you will find some crazy site to use as your evidence to your comments.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
