What Trump Defenders May Be Secretly Thinking
To the Editor:
You wouldn’t know it from the right-wing media’s coverage of the Mar-a-Lago search but being the target of a federal criminal investigation is not a good thing. Republicans are unable to see beyond their giddiness over another opportunity to attack the government, but reality will sink in eventually. The Department of Justice had given Trump every opportunity to fully cooperate; Merrick Garland did not err in choosing to execute a search warrant rather than issuing a subpoena. Indeed, given his overly cautious nature, my belief—rank speculation, I admit—is that Trump removed documents vital to national security or military alliances that could be devastating if they fall into the wrong hands.
Every Republican rallying to Trump’s defense must be secretly thinking, “Oh, God! What did he do? I hope it isn’t really bad!” Trump could dispel some of that uncertainty by releasing the search warrant—an omission that must be ominous for Trump’s defenders.
It is way too soon to determine how the search warrant will affect Trump’s electability in the 2024 primaries and general election (if he gets that far). But knowing Trump, we should assume that whatever we think he did, he did something worse. The recently released affidavit, indicates that whatever we thought he might have done, it’s actually worse. We’ll soon find out how much worse.
As Jim Newell wrote in Slate, “Trump blew a very winnable election by being who he is.” Trump took documents from the White House because he believed that it would advance his interests to do so. Those documents are now in the hands of the DOJ and are providing insight into who Donald Trump is—and what he did.
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury, Vt.
