What We Can Do To Help
To the Editor:
I was manager of the Wednesday community lunch at the UCC church for 15 years. In all that time not one homeless person ever gave me any trouble. They were all very grateful for a hot meal and a warm place to have it.
My son had his bank accounts hacked into. It took 3 months to fix it, he was living at home, helping to care for his father, otherwise he could have been homeless. We all should be asking what we can do to help.
Kay Clifford
