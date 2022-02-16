It’s that time of the year when citizens ponder and puzzle over financial matters and the proposed budgets found in the Annual Town Report. Wheelock’s proposed budget includes an expense that amounts to about $49,531 per year. Over the next 20 years, that expense will have added up to $990,620.
Am I referring to the expense of improvements to the town hall that will bring it into compliance with code and create a safe, accessible gathering place with adequate space for town functions? Am I referring to the potential expense of a new garage that would be centrally located, with adequate acreage, and even have running water year-round and a bathroom?
NO. $990,620 is what we will spend on getting rid of our garbage for the next 20 years; this is Wheelock’s half of the cost of running the Sheffield/Wheelock Transfer Station - if we limit annual expenses to $49,531.
Wheelock, like most towns, has a list of needs. We need a safe, accessible municipal facility with adequate space for offices and gatherings. We need a new garage on a site that is out of the flood zone, has adequate space for the sand pile, adequate space for town equipment, and has a bathroom. We need to replace 3 pieces of aging road equipment within the next 6 years.
Do we really need to spend $49,531 a year on getting rid of our garbage? What will we have to show for that spending 20 years from now? - tons of garbage in a landfill that leaches toxic PFAS into lake Memphremegog.
Here’s hoping the new year brings us opportunities to get together and talk about our trash. Working together I bet we can find ways to lower expenses, provide adequate services and protect our environment.
