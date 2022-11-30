Ever wonder about Covid, climate change and the Wheelock Town Hall? Change happens and then needs and priorities change too.
In the post-Covid era, the need to provide adequate space in the workplace has a higher priority. Prior to the Covid era, the three listers in Wheelock would cuddle up at their one table, working shoulder to shoulder while sharing the same small office as the clerk/treasurer, researchers, and everyone coming in to do business with the clerk. The adjustments we made, working on different days, working at different times, talking to citizens through a closed door and wearing masks were not enough. Two officials came down with Covid and believe they contracted the illness while working in the town office. Wheelock needs a town office with adequate space for those working there.
Would you believe climate change has also affected a need related to the Wheelock Town Hall? In the last century, Wheelock clerks used to be able to maintain acceptable environmental conditions for record storage in the vault by running a dehumidifier for a couple months in the summer. Today the level of humidity has risen year-round. A new system for maintaining appropriate conditions for record storage in the vault is critically needed.
When the temporary support beams were installed in the basement in 2016, some wood-rot was found. Cracks can be seen in the concrete basement walls and water still leaks in on occasion. A condition assessment of the Town Hall foundation is needed.
Do I hear a voice saying, “The priority is to keep taxes down.” No, I hear a chorus saying that.
Some things don’t change.
Like all Selectboard’s, the Wheelock Board has many challenging issues to deal with. I propose they form a new Facilities Committee with the charge of completing an updated needs assessment on the Wheelock Town Hall. The Committee could also help them develop a plan to get more grant money to address the re-prioritized needs.
Thank you to all the citizens that already serve our community in various positions. And welcome to everyone who might be interested in serving on a new Facilities Committee.
