When Citizens Speak Out
To the Editor:
Congratulations goes out to the citizens of Littleton, who rose up and spoke out against the proposed Battery Energy Storage facility on Foster Hill Road.
News of Massachusetts-based Litus Energy’s decision to pull its application is cause for celebration! Likewise, good news was delivered to the citizens of Bethlehem last week when Vermont-based Casella Waste Systems pulled its application for the Stage VI landfill expansion permit after NH DES apparently LISTENED to the citizens and rightfully determined that the proposed expansion did not satisfy the public benefit criteria of RSA 149-M! Thus, Casella Waste System’s NCES landfill in Bethlehem is on course for an April, 2021 closure, if not sooner. A long-desired outcome for the residents of Bethlehem. I do hope that those North Country towns that currently utilize the NCES landfill (Littleton, Franconia, Sugar Hill, Lyman, Easton, Landaff, Lisbon) have taken note and are reaching out to the Mt Carberry landfill for your relatively-soon future waste disposal needs!
Like the opposition to the Northern Pass project, victory can be achieved when enough citizens speak out against an unpopular, undesired development proposal. As many of you are now aware, Casella Waste Systems continues to have eyes on a 180-acre landfill development next to Forest Lake State Park in Dalton. The evisceration of Casella’s Stage VI expansion permit application by NH DES was centered around the fact that landfill capacity already EXISTS in New Hampshire for NH trash and thus, an expansion in Bethlehem is not needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.