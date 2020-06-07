When is a Protester….?
To the Editor:
When is a protester an agitator? When is a protester a looter? When is a protester an anti-fascist? When is a protester a thug? When is a protester a criminal? When is a protester a danger to society who needs to be tear-gassed so the President can hold up a Bible in front of a church to have his photo taken? When is a protester a protester? Does the definition shift for each of us depending on whether we support the protest?
Sincerely,
Melanie Finn
