Tues I was headed to town to shop, pick up my last CSA and my reserved copy of the 1619 Project from the library. On one of my favorite stations was a spot that was the most vile, disgusting rant of lies, half-truths and statements made out of context; I was angry and saddened. The spot was obviously meant to ‘own the libs’ and besmirch the entire democratic party. And I was thinking – why now, ‘the former guy’s’ hand picked collection of election deniers and MAGA freaks got their butts handed to them in both federal and state elections/ offices.
When I got home I found the number of the radio station, called and since no one answered left a message. I was truly riled up. The next day I called back to get the name of the advertiser paying for the spots. A very nice man explained to me that Tues. spots were the last. He ran the spots because like all the locally owned radio stations. which is all of them [and I know our very own CR paper] are experiencing some very lean times. Advertisers’ are moving to on line spots and revenues are way down. The station took the job because the payday was necessary to ‘keep the ship afloat.’
I learned the America’s Liberty Public Action Committee paid for the spots, a branch of the America First group. The radio ad was taken from a Georgia TV commercial, sans video of course. Glad I didn’t have to endure it. America First was created and now run by T****’s campaign folk’s including Nick Ayers, Rick Gates and Brad Parscale. Google them if you aren’t already familiar with these titans of “truth, justice and the American way” Is that Superman’s catch phrase?
What helped me focus and decompress Tues was Late Night with Stephen Colbert. I had recorded Mon. night when Michelle Obama was the guest. To say that the Obamas’ make me proud to be an American is woefully understated. These are just basically kind, decent human beings. What helped me get through it was when Stephen asked when “they go low, we go high” [I am sobbing as I recall that to write this LTE – does that mean exactly?
Michelle responded, as only she could and I’m paraphrasing here – its OK to be passionate, be angry but focus on that with a purpose. Anger and passion without purpose helps no one and makes no difference. And so my new LTE. Please America can we just have and decent people in office and speaking in public?
