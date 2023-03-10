Representative Charles Wilson wrote a pertinent opinion piece in Wednesday’s newspaper titled When Vermont fails, where will we go? Good question. A lot has changed in the past 35+ years here in Vermont. After some thought, I realized that as Vermonters, we should see ourselves as living in a “nanny state”. This is socialism, as in Great Britain.
In the state house there are representatives and senators. On the left, there are a majority of Democrats and Progressives. On the right, there are just a few Republicans and perhaps a Libertarian. Oh, also Independents. This country was founded as a republic. May we continue to have reasonable discourse in the legislature. I am concerned about the direction that things are going here in Vermont.
