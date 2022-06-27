Where Does Garbage Go?
To the Editor:
Do you know where your garbage goes? You pay a fee and your black plastic bag disappears. Trucks haul it away, out of sight, out of mind. Vermont’s Solid Waste Plan has not been effectively revised since written over thirty years ago. It does little to protect the public health, to protect and to conserve the environment, and to insure environmental justice. Solid waste collection and disposal is left entirely to for-profit industry. One company, Casella, has a near monopoly in Vermont, from trash collection, to transfer stations, to long distance haulage to its own private landfill in Coventry. It is the only remaining operating landfill in Vermont,, permitted to accept 600,000 tons of waste each year. At 129 acres, it has grown to be a huge garbage mountain, changing the natural landscape adjacent to South Bay, Lake Memphremagog. The remote and beautiful Northeast Kingdom has become the dumping ground for nearly all of Vermont’s waste, including Chittenden County. Did NEK residents ever have a say in where Vermont’s garbage is dumped?
The actual landfill site where your garbage ends up lies about a mile south of northern flowing Lake Memphremagog, an international lake which serves as the drinking water reservoir for the cities of Sherbrooke and Magog, and a total population of 175,000 Canadians. As the only operating landfill, it accepts, without inspection, not only a large majority of Vermont’s waste, but an increasing proportion from out of state. The landfill is surrounded on three sides and adjacent to fragile, protected wetlands, sits uphill within 650 feet of the Black River, largest tributary to the Lake, and approximately a mile from the Lake itself . Yet, the State has never insisted on true and objective third party hydro-geologic evaluations of the site. Under today’s EPA rules, the Coventry landfill site would never be permitted today.
Even so, the State Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) permits this toxic mountain to expand, and defends the owner against citizen calls for more stringent pollution standards and control. The Coventry landfill, with its daily production of thousands of gallons of leachate or garbage juice, laden with toxic PFAS known as “forever chemicals” among others, is an unanticipated, yet inevitable environmental and public health disaster that demands strong public oversight and control, not be left to the private owner-operator. .
Casella has applied for a permit to build an “experimental leachate treatment facility” on-site in Coventry. A Casella engineer stated in a public meeting that leachate treatment effluent from its experimental pilot project would go (end of pipe) into the Black River. This would be in violation of the Clean Water Act that prohibits pollution into surface waters. The permit application hands nearly total responsibility for design, ownership, operation, and monitoring of this unproven and highly complex technology, - a technology not yet perfected on a large landfill scale elsewhere - to a for-profit, private corporation. Filtration or destruction of these landfill toxins are too important a societal responsibility to be left to the company which profits by collecting, storing, and now owning your waste. The permits for Casella to design and operate an “experimental” PFAS pollution discharge filtration and monitoring system should be rejected by Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources for the public good of citizens and the environment throughout the Memphremagog watershed in Vermont and into Canada.
Sincerely,
Henry Coe
Danville, Vt.
