Where Is Bernie?
To the Editor:
With just over six months into the Biden/Harris administration the price of gas is up over a dollar. That hurts seniors and the working poor the most. Where is Bernie, the self-proclaimed champion of those people? We know that during the August congressional break he might be at his million dollar summer home in the Champlain Islands.
Wayne Dyer
Groton, Vt.
