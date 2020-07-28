Where Is It All Ending?
To the Editor:
Where is it all ending regards the newspapers?
The NY Daily News just went up in price to $2.50, the Burlington Free Press is never available in my area, the NY Times is too pricey for me. The Rutland Herald, Times Argus, Caledonian Record, Banner and Reformer are affordable. The Vt Digger has done yeoman’s duty during the damned virus pandemic. The local Vt papers are doing fine and although they have struggled to pay the bills, they are hanging in there.
Will hard copy papers be extinct soon? The internet may take over and a newspaper be a thing of the far gone past. So, enjoy them while they last!
