Where Is The Underwear?

During the last few months I’ve wanted to write this letter to the editor. Now, you’ve given me the push to clarify a misconception about why your friend from Connecticut could not find the emergency clothing she needed in St. Johnsbury.
It is important to understand that the problem is not the stores you mentioned in your letter of March 31, 2023 in the Caledonian-Record. It goes much deeper than that. In fact, it goes back about 30 years.
About two years ago, my good friend, and St. Johnsbury Trade School classmate (1957), Gary Ely and I were conversing while sitting in the ever-present chairs in Gary’s favorite corner of Caplan’s Army Store after they had terminated their operation.
The subject this particular day was about the lack of store fronts for the “average” working person. Then Gary said, paraphrasing, Andy, do you remember the letter to the editor that two local people wrote in great opposition to WALMART being allowed to build in St. Johnsbury? I answered, yes, I do and I remember who they were. Then Gary said, again paraphrasing, do you remember that they wrote, how would you like an extra thousand(s) cars traveling along Railroad Street each day if Walmart is allowed to build? I answered, yes I do. Then Gary said emphatically, “We would have loved it.”
Remember, more stores, mean more traffic and more customers. If you don’t believe that, take a ride to Littleton and take note of all the new businesses the town has attracted since Walmart switched locations and became the anchor store.
It is important to recognize that the St. J. business district is a tourist haven. And, I believe, the people who opposed Walmart do most of their shopping for underwear online.
