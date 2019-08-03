Where’s Patrick Seymour?
To the Editor:
Well sir, you’ve gone and done it again. In your August 1st Editorial Comment, you totally omitted all of Caledonia - 4 Rep. Patrick Seymour’s voting record. You completely itemized the voting records of ALL the other 16 reps from our area provided by your “friends” at the Ethan Allen Institute…or did E.A.I. just leave him off the list?
You may remember you also overlooked Seymour when he was a candidate running for the legislature?
Yet , let’s not forget that it was Seymour, as the youngest and newest member of the legislature, who from among the 91 co-sponsors of that pathetically-crafted original Abortion Bill (H-57) was the first to publicly admit he believed he had made a mistake and would therefore withdraw his support for it. That takes guts.
In the final analysis, I suspect that Sen. Joe Benning and attorney Deb Bucknam were the ONLY people who really understood the potential ramifications of that bill and got it right. Whenever Benning, in particular, wrote about or discussed H-57 on TV, he’d done his homework. Both lawyers, however, were familiar with all of the work that had been done in crafting the brilliant Roe v Wade law that H-57 was intended to replace, not to mention all the ancillary court cases and legislative decisions fine-tuning Roe and Vermont’s handling of the abortion issue over the decades.
Perhaps you might consider rectifying this oversight by publishing Seymour’s voting record, too?
Anne Welch
East Burke, Vermont
Editor’s Note: Our bad… We apologize to you and Rep. Seymour for the accidental oversight. Seymour voted NO on: H.107 (Mandatory family leave); H.439 (Double tax on home heating fuel); S.23 (Increase minimum wage); S.169 (Require 24 hours for handgun purchases); H.524 (Mandate health insurance); S.86 (Raise tobacco use/purchase age); and H.207 (Allow non-citizen voting in Montpelier). He voted YES on: S.113 (Plastic bag ban); H.39 (Delay forced school mergers for one year); H.541 (Increase capital gains/reduce estate tax); and the Constitutional Amendment proposal to guarantee right to abortion.
