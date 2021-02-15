Where’s the Evidence?
To the Editor:
According to Russell B. Cumbee (A Nation Of Frightened Sheep?), “Wearing a mask probably doesn’t prevent transmission of the Wuhan Virus and is, for the most part, a gesture of obedience and a message that you can be frightened into giving up your liberties, even with a virus that has an approximate 99% survival rate.” I’m curious to know if Russell has evidence to backup his statement.
The World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US’s top expert on infectious diseases (Dr Anthony Fauci) say that masks help prevent transmission of Covid-19. Russell, tell us why you are right and the experts are wrong.
This is not about “liberties.” It’s about Public Health. It’s about science. It’s about common sense. It’s about being a responsible citizen.
The entire world is in the throes of a pandemic. At least 76 countries require their citizens to wear masks. Thanks to Trump, there is no such mandate in the US. Perhaps that’s why the US is the 7th highest in Covid cases per million population and 9th highest in Covid deaths per million population out of 219 countries and territories (worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries).
Russell’s attempt to downplay the seriousness of a disease that has infected over 108,000,000 people, killing more than 2,360,000 of them, is mind boggling! It’s true that the vast majority of those who contract Covid-19 do not die. However, a Mayo Clinic study found many Covid-19 patients exhibit long-term effects such as fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, joint pain, chest pain, muscle pain, headache, fast or pounding heartbeat, loss of smell or taste, memory, concentration or sleep problems and rash or hair loss.
In addition to spreading false information about Covid-19, Russell chose to use the xenophobic expression “Wuhan Virus.” Sounds to me like a “frightened sheep” following Trump’s lead.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
