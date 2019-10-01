Where The Sidewalk Ends
To the Editor:
As a new NVU Lyndon student, the recent outpouring of community support for the Lyndon Campus of NVU has been very welcome. I think the community recognizes the value of having a college campus so close. Just as accessibility to higher education is important, physical access to the facilities is equally important. Having driven to campus several times last winter, I can attest to the expedient snow removal from both the roads, walkways and parking lots around campus.
However, one thing that could improve access to campus, and access to the community from campus is sidewalks. Currently there are no sidewalks on any of the roads from campus into town. The main road, College road has some sidewalks at the bottom of the hill, but they cease after Lyndon Institute. This makes it cumbersome to walk to and from campus at best and downright dangerous in some situations. A sidewalk makes travel safer for both pedestrians and drivers. Sidewalks, like roads, cost money to build and maintain, but surely safety improvement and access to and from the beautiful Lyndon campus and town is well worth it. We should extend the short section of sidewalk on College Rd the rest of the way to campus.
Chris Chichester
Lyndonville, Vermont
