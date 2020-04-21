Where to Begin?

To the Editor:

I am Tom Archer the current Director of Facilities (13 years) at Lyndon /NVU and also a 1980 graduate of Lyndon State College. I moved from Connecticut in 1975 and have been a citizen of Lyndonville for nearly 30 years.

We are currently in the grips of a worldwide viral pandemic which has wreaked havoc on the whole world – all has seemed pretty somber with illness and death around us - only to be further complicated with economies being shut down worldwide.

Thursday morning April 17th I was notified by a fellow employee that he just heard on the radio that the chancellor’s office and board of trustees were voting on the closing of the Vermont state colleges. With 22 million people already applying for unemployment I could understand, especially knowing that the universities were already in deep financial straits.

