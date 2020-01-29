Which Candidate?
To the Editor:
As I hear the ads for candidates I go to my history and constitutions.
As Bernie promises so much and yet as a Senator never produced bill which could stop the tax deductions he claims abused poor people, what about his abuse when he was a new resident of Vermont?
Then I know it takes the House and Senate to introduce bills which will give or take away benefits, how come Biden’s son could get a $50,000 a month job for a foreign company, with no experience? Not according to Brokaw’s interview. More importantly each candidate seem to be promising to take from taxpayers to benefit someone yet its completely against the constitution. Perfect for Mr. Yang who promises to take tax dollars to give everyone $1,000, obviously doesn’t understand government only gets money by taking away from some who earn it. Or why hasn’t Elizabeth Warren paid back the Indian Nation the money she took illegally from their scholarship? Hardly any seem to have read the job description of what an elected official may do under our Constitution.
