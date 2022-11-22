Which One Is It?
To the Editor:
Ron Pal often writes about overpopulation and its negative effect on global warming. In a recent letter (11/15/22) he wrote, “Population control is the key to the global warming problem that no one wants to talk about.” He makes a valid point.
That being said, I’m confused by his letter to the CRE where he seemed to contradict himself. He commented about an individual who has 6 children writing, “I suggest to you she can afford to take good care of them and does good parenting.” Ron continued, “it is the parents that have 6 children that can’t even take care of themselves and the taxpayers have to take care of them…”
It seems Ron is saying it’s OK for wealthy people to have large families but not OK for the poor who may require government assistance.
Apparently Ron is not aware of the fact that the world’s wealthiest 1% produce double the combined carbon emissions of the poorest 50%, according to the United Nations. The wealthiest 5% alone – the so-called “polluter elite” - contributed 37% of emissions growth between 1990 and 2015. A BBC report on April 13, 2021 says the “World’s wealthiest are ‘at the heart of climate problems.’”
There may be more people than the earth can sustain but it’s the wealthy, not the poor, who are the problem. Ron wants to blame the poor with large families for global warming when, in fact, it’s the wealthy who are the biggest contributors to global warming.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
