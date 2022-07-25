White & Green

According to the World Atlas, in 2022, Maine, with a population 93.6% White ethnicity, is the “whitest” state in the country. Vermont is a close second at 93%; New Hampshire is fourth at just over 90% white. Correlation is not causation, but is it just a coincidence that Vermont is consistently ranked as one of the “best places to live” in surveys, like the CNBC survey Steve Isham lauds in his recent LTE (Caledonian Record 7/23/22)?
Who is the audience for these “best places to live” surveys, really? Retirees with million dollar retirement funds? Individuals with the luxury of working remotely from home? Is Northern New England a great place to be unemployed, regardless of being white?
If you look at the jump in local home prices, it seems that “living off the land”, the big hype for hippies back in the day, and rednecks more recently, is a delusion unless you are a rich hippie or a rich redneck. Vermont and the North Country continue to gentrify, agriculture has yuppie markets, and, as usual, green is the only color that matters. So, yeah, this is a great place to live, if you can afford it, and money mostly flows along white lines; Vermont, a great place to live, for just the right people. I ain’t complaining, just pointing out the obvious.
