Whitefield Selectmen

To the Editor:

It appears you might be making some changes to the operation of the town dump. That we may be taking trash from other towns, Dalton, Twin Mt, and Jefferson. If so, we will have to hire more staff and must pay their benefits, insurance, retirement, plus vacation time. These benefits add up to another big expense.

1. What does it cost us to take our trash to MT Carberry?

2. What will it cost us to take the other towns trash? I know they will pay us, but will it be worth the extra expense we will have?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.