Whitefield Town Report

To the Editor:

The 2020 Whitefield Town Report was very disappointing. There is very litte information again this year. The report gives the impression that someone is trying to hide something.

The town is requesting $2,890,400 plus warrant articles of $658,381. What is the money being spent for? It has just general categories . Example, Executive $101,206. If I couldn’t look at the old report information I would think we are paying our selectmen well. But it covers other things also.

The Town Reports up to last year explained where the money was spent what the departments were doing. The present Town Report has 47 pages and the 2018 Town Report had 124 pages. It had the minutes of the 2017 Town Meeting, Inventory of town owned property, payroll by department, Report of by the Fire Chief on the Fire, EMS and heath inspector which gave call volume. Report of the safety committee.

