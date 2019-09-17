Who Are the Drug Dealers?
To the Editor:
As another election season dawns it is not surprising to read Vermont Republican Party Chairperson Deb Billado confusing stepped up enforcement of failed drug laws with drug prevention. Looking through the pages of past issues of this and other newspapers at photos and names of persons arrested for drug sales it is obvious that there are a disproportionate number of people of color arrested, and that many such persons are listed with out of state addresses.
Thinking it through deaths from drugs more thoroughly than Ms. Billado seems capable of, however, the deaths from legal drugs such as tobacco, pharmaceuticals and alcohol far outnumber those from the illegal drugs. This leads to questions of hypocrisy and examination of how current drug policies are used as a tool of supporters of the current administration in Washington.
In calling attention only to the illegal drug deaths they can and do demonize and attempt to justify policies differentiating people who are Hispanic and people who are Black from people who are White. After all it has historically been whites that owned and continue to own the tobacco plantations. Let’s not overlook that early tobacco was produced through the forced labor of kidnapped, enslaved African-Americans who farmed the plantation masters’ deadly products. It is almost always whites that are the CEOs of the major pharmaceutical firms that have greatly intensified the opioid epidemic over the past fifteen years or so, and it is almost always whites who are CEOs of the major distilleries.
Should these legal drug dealers be charged with murder Ms. Billado, or does your narrow-minded belief system limit your notions of who should face possible execution or at least lengthy periods of incarceration to people of color and/or those addicted to drugs that happen to be illegal? Needless to say it suits your political ideology to strip people convicted of illegal drug sales of their voting rights, while pharmaceutical, tobacco and alcohol producers not only continue to vote but are now permitted to make unlimited political contributions in support of your more often than not myopic slate of Republican candidates. Criminalized drug sales support racist beliefs among majority white populations. That in turn leads to foolish support for building a wall around the southern border. Hard working immigrant labor is vitally needed in many sectors of the economy throughout the country. This nation has always benefited to an extraordinary extent from the skills and hard work of newly arriving people from around the world.
Looking over the facts for you once again Ms. Billado, tobacco related deaths here in the United States still exceed 400,000 a year, alcohol related deaths number at least 100,000 and pharmaceuticals kill thousands. Opioid related deaths are about equal to the total from alcohol, so it is not as though you can make a claim that illegal drugs are causing the most fatalities. Criminalizing certain drugs does not succeed in reducing their availability as we have learned for over half a century. All drug prohibition accomplishes is to squander resources that could be much more wisely used to fund drug treatment and prevention. Dispensation of currently illegal drugs to addicts can best be accomplished through a clinical distribution where users could be provided with on-site counseling and have hygienic materials at their disposal to limit the spread of hepatitis and HIV. Opioids unadulterated by fentanyl (responsible for about 60% of fatal opioid overdoses) would of course be the only ones available clinically, greatly enhancing harm reduction.
People desiring to use drugs have never had much difficulty accessing them in one way or another, Ms. Billado. Social ills associated with addiction can best be reduced through targeting demand through education programs, not by attempting to demonize low income addicts who end up selling drugs simply in order to try to maintain their addiction. It costs seven dollars to achieve the same reduction in use from incarcerating someone as can be achieved from spending one dollar on treatment and prevention. Of course such policies would take away some of the Republican national leadership’s preferred ways of suppressing the vote and perpetuating racism, so there seems to be little hope for people like you to “get it’ any time soon.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vermont
