Who Are the Real Victims of Drag Queen Story Hour?
To the Editor:
Many on all sides of the ideological spectrum have long given up on relying on the “mainstream media” as an outlet for truth and unbiased news. These same people look to their traditional local media outlets as a reliable source of information and benefit to their communities. The series of articles that have recently covered the Drag Story Hour at Weeks Memorial Library show the lack of objective reporting and implicit biases.
Parents and concerned citizens were scolded by town manager, Ben Oleson, for “negative behaviors, badgering library personnel, and generally setting a poor example.” Telling people to look the other way and not to protest is akin to saying: “Let’s not turn this rape into a murder.” It is unreasonable to position concerns about child sexualization in opposition to tolerance, intelligence and good faith.
One of the greatest responsibilities of a community is for public concession to deem it inappropriate to expose children to sexually charged information, images, performances or other content which lowers their inhibitions and reduces their unease toward adult sexual activities.
The current push for “progress” in part means increasing a child’s familiarity with adult sexual materials or practices. The idea of Drag Story Hour was conceived by Harris Kornstein, stage name “Lil Miss Hot Mess,” University of Arizona professor, DSH board member and drag queen performer. DSH was officially established in 2015 by author and activist Michelle Tea in San Francisco. Kornstein along with queer theorist Harper Keenan went on to write “Drag Pedagogy: The Playful Practice of Queer Imagination in Early Childhood.” The authors in their indepth research article, “Discuss five interrelated elements of DQSH that offer early childhood educators a way into a sense of queer imagination: play praxis, aesthetic transformation, strategic defiance, destigmatization of shame, and embodied kinship.”Kornstein and Keenan state: DQSH performers read a handful of children’s books and lead children in movement and craft based activities like making wands or tiaras.
Book selections often include queer and/or trans characters, gender-transgressive themes, or narratives about not fitting in and finding one’s voice. Some translate drag’s penchant for taboo to kid’s ideas of silly topics. Like making a mess or potty time. The teacher is the drag queen. She breaks the rules. She breaks the limiting stereotype of a teacher: she is loud, extravagant, and playful. She encourages children to think for themselves and even to break the rules.
Although queerness refuses crystallized meaning, our use of the term in this article generally refers to our desire to practice an embodied political resistance to confining constructs of gender and sexuality as they are produced by the institutions and social relations that govern our lives.
As an organization, DQSH may be incentivized to recite lines about alignment with curricular standards and social-emotional learning in order to be legible within public education and philanthropic institutions. Drag itself ultimately does not take these utilitarian aims too seriously (but it is quite good at looking the part when necessary). Instead, drag is firmly rooted in play as a site of queer pleasure, resistance and self fashioning. Lil Miss Hot Mess and coauthor Harper Keenan, a female-to-male transgender queer theorist at the University of British Columbia, in their own words, rip the facade off DSH and reveal the hidden agenda which is indoctrinating and grooming young children.
Read Keenan’s “Drag Pedagogy,” as well as Christopher Rufo’s “The Real Story Behind Drag Queen Story Hour,” so you may decide who the real victims of this agenda are. Go to Katniss Everqueer’s instagram. View Emoji Nightmare’s (aka Justin Marsh) webpage, check out his merchandise for sale, listen to his YouTube music videos and form your own conclusions. Who are the real victims of this agenda? Are they the men dressed in drag, White Mountains Pride, Weeks Memorial Library trustees, the local librarians or the citizens who fear other adults protecting childhood innocence? Drag Story Hour is pitched and sold to the public as a family-friendly event that promotes reading, tolerance and inclusion. However, many parents’ instinctual distrust of drag story cultivation is justified when you look a little further, beyond the rainbows and glitter, and see a plan. Don’t be blinded by the big hair, bright makeup, shimmery dresses and sparkly jewelry. Seek the truth. Are the true victims the innocent children subjected to this pedagogy?
Cassandra Percey
Lancaster, N. H.
