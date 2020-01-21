Who Can Beat Trump?
To The Editor:
“Who are you going to vote for in the primary?”
I repeatedly ask friends, relatives, and members of various groups to which I belong. With few exceptions, they respond that they do not know. Most have a favorite whom they feel would reflect their values and be good for the country, BUT they worry that he or she may not be able to beat Trump.
Voters and pundits alike incessantly discuss that issue and all have an opinion, but the truth and past history show us that nobody knows. As it has been since the day he was elected, it is all about Trump. He has invaded our government, the media and our minds with his endless ego needs and multitudes of non-facts which replace reality.
