Who Do We Want To Be?
To the Editor:
What happened to the Golden Rule? And weren’t we working towards being more inclusive just a moment ago? Now look at what we’re doing: we’re systematically “othering” people, discriminating against them, bullying and excluding them.
Who do we want to be? Are we going to care about each other, or judge and penalize each other whenever we find that we are different in some way?
We have to choose. We can stand up for the Golden Rule, or not. If you think you can sit on the sidelines, neutral, think again.
Are you being judged, pressured, bullied? Be strong. We need you to be you. Martha Graham said: “There is a vitality, a life force, a quickening that is translated through you into action, and because there is only one of you in all of time, this expression is unique. And if you block it, it will never exist through any other medium, and be lost. The world will not have it.” Watch this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NyDDyT1lDhA Be true to yourself.
Karen Bufka
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
