Who Is Leading Whom?
To the Editor:
The Ethan Allen Institute, the Koch network, and the fossil fuel industry would have us believe that adult climate change activists are manipulating young adults and children to achieve their political goals. There is an interesting story out of Ireland that shows how wrong they are. An 18-year old just won a Google Science award—$50,000 and educational funding for his invention—for inventing an affordable way to remove most microplastics from the ocean. Adult scientists have been trying to figure this out without any luck.
Along comes 18-year old Fionn Ferreira who was out kayaking one day when he notices a rock covered in oil with a bunch of tiny pieces of plastic sticking to it. The young man knew chemistry’s law of attraction that states, “like attracts like,” and he wondered if ferrofluild, a magnetic, oil-based liquid invented by NASA in 1963 to keep rocket fuel moving in zero gravity could be used to remove plastic from the ocean. It turns out it can. He invented an environmentally friendly version that removes 88% of microplastics in test versions and 80% of polypropylene, which is the most difficult type of microplastic to remove.
Washers and dryers and wastewater treatment plants are just two applications for his magnetic liquid trap invention, which makes me think that government subsidies for the fossil fuel industry would be better used if we support young folks such as Fionn Ferreira. As more and more practical applications for his invention are developed, it will lead to job creation as well as a cleaner environment.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
