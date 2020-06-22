Who Ya Gonna Call?
To the Editor:
As we’ve seen in many news reports, there’s a Grand Canyon-size difference between peaceful protests and overall rioting. Here’s some questions for those so-called adults who think it’s perfectly fine to block streets and public buildings while screaming out “f—- the police!”
First of all, how is this angry, childish behavior actually helping anyone?
Next, the next time your very own home/car/business is broken into or vandalized, who are you gonna call for help? Your local planning commission? Select board? Librarian?
