Whose Lives Matter?
To the Editor:
“Black Lives Matter” signs are everywhere in the George Floyd demonstrations. Should the demonstrators instead carry signs that proclaim “All Lives Matter”?
My favorite sign from the demonstrations: “White Silence is White Violence”.
Newcomb Greenleaf
