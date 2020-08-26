Whose Side Are You On?

To the Editor:

This next year, as we go to school, as we keep our communities safe, and as we balance our budgets is going to be hard. It’s going to be hard for our state, it’s going to be hard on Granite State families and small businesses. It’s going to be hard on the North Country.

That’s why this election is so important. Not just at the federal level, but at the state level as well.

As members of the Finance Committee in the House and the Senate, we understand the impact that revenue shortfalls will have on every Granite Stater. But more importantly, we understand that protecting the budget that we fought for and secured is so critical to funding education and other programs designed to protect and support our communities. The budget we secured prioritizes working people and helps rural communities thrive.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.