If you can read this, then you can read a box of masks. It says: “Masks do not eliminate the risk of contracting any disease or infection.” Or: “Warning: This mask is for personal use only. Anti-dust, breathable. Disposable ear loop mask has not been tested or rated and is not suggested for medical use.”
Go the CDC/NIOSH (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety) to read the “Understanding the Difference” chart, regarding surgical masks and N95 respirators. In the FILTRATION section for surgical masks, which is what most people wear, it says: “Does not provide the wearer with a reliable level of protection from inhaling smaller airborne particles and is not considered respiratory protection.” https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/npptl/pdfs/UnderstandDifferenceInfographic-508.pdf
It doesn’t make sense for us to cover the nose and mouth preventing us from freely breathing air, which is the number one need of human beings.
If the mask manufacturers say that masks don’t eliminate the risk of contracting disease, and the CDC says that surgical masks aren’t considered reliable protection from small airborne particles (a virus), then why are we wearing them? Because a politician said to? A doctor? When I was a young nurse in the 1980’s, doctors wrote orders for their patients to smoke in the hospital, even though it was known by then, that cigarettes caused cancer, lung and heart disease.
Is your child required to wear a mask in school? You at work? There’s no mandate to wear a mask. Don’t want to wear it? Don’t know what to say? Then cut this editorial out, put it in an envelope, mail it (or email it) to the school superintendent, school board members, the principal or your boss, so they can read it too. You should sign your name.
Have a loved one, who insists on wearing a mask? Tis the season to tell them that you love them. Show them this letter to the editor. If you are the recipient of this letter from your family or friend, consider yourself loved!
Happy Holidays and a Happy Healthy mask free New Year to all!
