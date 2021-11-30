Why?
To the Editor:
I heard recently that both NVRH and Littleton Hospital are terminating valuable Healthcare workers who choose to not take part in the experimental covid injection program. It seems they will also terminate those who already have “natural immunity” after having had the covid 19 virus. Will they also terminate those who do take the experimental injection since we now know they, too, can transmit this virus? If not, why not?
Paula Bona
Waterford, Vt.
