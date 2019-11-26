Why America Should Care

To the Editor:

Trump and his supporters in the White House and Congress have, since Day One of his Administration, promoted “alternative facts” (a term coined then by counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway).

Russia interfered in the 2016 election, as detailed in Robert Mueller’s investigatory Report. Although Trump’s Attorney General William Barr attempted to preemptively weaken the impact of the report, in testimony following the report’s release Robert Mueller stated clearly the report did not render Trump innocent of obstructing justice. The investigation also led to criminal charges against 34 people, and convictions of 6 of Trump’s associates. Most important, Mueller said in his testimony to Congress: “Over the course of my career, I have seen a number of challenges to our democracy. The Russian government’s effort to interfere with our election is among the most serious.”

Historically, untold U.S. lives and money have been spent for the national security priority of halting Russian aggression.

