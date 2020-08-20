Why bother?
To the Editor:
Why bother with any legal pot sales in Vt.? The fight is on again in Montpelier over stuff like seat belts, saliva, tax on pot and a host of other issues. Now we also have a “coalition” of growers against the bill making sales legal. They want less state run sales and more freedom to sell it for pot growers. That ain’t gona happen! So, why bother.
Pot is legal to possess one OZ and grow 2 plants here in Vt. How you obtain it is another topic for conversation later on. It’s the sales that are at issue here. Regulating sales will make pot so expensive that no one will afford it. Then again, if you can go down to your local head shop that sells pot pipes and buy an OZ that would be A OKAY! I’m thinking maybe $35 for enough pot to get you stoned and ease that arthritis pain!
Later,
