Why Critical Race Theory is Important

I grew up in rural Ohio, never meeting a single black person and only learning about them from what I saw on TV during the 50s and 60s. I was taught precious little about the horrors of enslaving kidnapped human beings in forced labor camps that were called the prettier names of “plantations”.
While I am part Native American, I only learned about Custer as the “hero” of the Little Big Horn battle from school history books. I wasn’t taught about the treachery of white people who systematically and legally tried to eradicate Native Americans by slaughter and breaking one treaty after another. Even the movies showed me that cowboys were the good guys and “Indians” were uncivilized savages.
What I didn’t learn were the real stories of our history. I didn’t discover until much later that race is purely a social construct brought about by people born with different features who left their societies to congregate with others who looked like them. Race simply doesn’t exist. We all have the same red blood, the same DNA, and the same lineage that began in Africa thousands of years ago. We are the human race and no other.
Critical Race Theory is simply designed to study how race has shaped the very fabric of our nation since its inception to better understand why we have the problems we have today in our society. Without studying and understanding this, we cannot move forward in making our country and our world more inclusive and more peaceful.
There are no schools today other than those of higher education teaching CRT, but I believe it should be at least touched on in middle school history and sociology classes when children are old enough to understand it. It’s not about making a white child feel responsible for slavery and it’s not about making a black child hate white people for it. It’s about trying to heal our country at its core – in the minds of the very people who will be our country’s leaders in the future. The longer our students are left in the dark about our true history, the more ingrained their individual prejudices become and the harder they are to dispel. For the sake of our nation, we must begin teaching our true history.
