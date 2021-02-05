Why Don’t You Read the Newspaper
To the Editor:
Our local newspaper, the Caledonian Record, is a wonderful form of Democracy that keeps people informed of local and national events. It is a forum to let people express their views uncensored, an expression of free speech. The same is true for other newspapers. Yet many people have excuses for not buying and reading the paper. I sat down and compiled 10 reasons.
1. I don’t like to read or it’s hard for me to read.
2. All I care about is myself.
3. I’m too busy all day just trying to get by.
4. Some of the articles, letters, cartoons provoke me.
5. I believe the editor should censor those articles, letters. etc.
6. I spent my money on cigarettes.
7. There’s nothing in the newspaper.
8. I get my news from Facebook.
9. I don’t care if the newspaper goes bankrupt.
10. Basically, I just don’t give a damn.
In spite of those attitudes, we still have barely enough people, “Concerned Citizens” that are interested in what is going on around here. If one thinks about it, the publishing of our newspaper every day is an amazing feat. In sickness or in health, wind, rain, sleet or snow you will find the newspaper in your local store waiting for you as you head out in the morning, dependable as the morning sunrise.
This is Ron Pal hoping more people will buy the paper.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
