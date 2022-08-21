Why I Believe in Safe & Legal Abortions

On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal constitutional right to abortion. This gives lawmakers here in Vermont permission to ban abortion. All women not only deserve the right to make decisions about our own bodies and lives, but to receive support and assistance in making such a hard decision.
As a daughter who was the outcome of a teenage pregnancy, I believe everyone should have the resources and ability to decide what happens to their own body and life. My mother had resources and support to make her own choice, and this led her to make a decision out of comfort, rather than fear.
Law makers and supreme court justices who voted for, or are in support of the overturn of Row v Wade have placed a dwelling feeling of fear and trepidation on all women. Abortion stigma used to keep us silent, but now is the time to talk about abortion loudly and proudly. Speak up about your abortion, why you supported your a loved one getting an abortion, or how you came to realize abortion rights are important to you. This decision will affect people now and in future generations. Future daughters, mothers, sisters, and all women are counting on us to provide support, resources, and access to safe abortions, so that all women can can feel safe with their choice.
