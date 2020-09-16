Why I’ll Vote for Trump

To the Editor:

I am writing to explain, “Why I’ll Vote for Trump.” My liberal friends are having trouble understanding. Here’s why:

Trump is strongly pro-life (anti-abortion). I believe that the de-humanization and slaughter of unborn children in the womb is the greatest civil rights tragedy of our time. Trump gets it. Biden does not.

Trump is strongly pro-religious freedom. Under Trump, a Catholic hospital can refuse to perform abortions, or gender-reassignment surgery. Under Biden, the hospital would be threatened with de-certification.

