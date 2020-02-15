Why I’m Running for City Council

To the Editor:

Dear Community Members of the Newport City area, my name is Amy Gillespie and I am running for a seat on the Newport City Council.

Today I am writing to you in hopes of planting a few seeds. Unless you’ve been attending the City Council meetings or watching them online from NEK-TV, you might not even know of what is happening in our City. -Luckily, I am here to shine a little light on the status of our City for you all.

Our City is crumbling at the hands of most of the current elected Officials, the Mayor, and the non-resident- City Manager. They seem to have forgotten that as elected/appointed officials, they are chosen to represent their constituents: hear concerns, research ideas, and find a plan that works for mostly everyone to achieve the goal/solve the problem. However, this isn’t the case.

