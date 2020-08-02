Why I Support Black Lives Matter
To the Editor:
Even thou my ancesters didn’t come accross on the Mayflower, and I tan easily, and I have dark brown curly hair, (tho more gray then brown these days), and my nose might be a little large, and my ancestors came from Austria and Eastern Europe, and I am not Christian, I am still considered white in this country . I do not fear for my life when I walk down the street, or get stopped by police for speeding. I assume I can do what I want, when I want and where I want. I can protest.
My ancestors were never slaves in this country. property, to be bought and sold here. No one in my family, or me, has ever had to prove I am worthy to vote. I know, on some level, that I matter, and my kids matter ( even tho their hair is darker and curlier than mine). This is why I support Black Lives Matter. Because of the dark history of our country,( I refer to the recent letter July 24, “The Sin of Racism”, thank you, Elanor Perry), I am considerd White, and others in our country are considered Black, and attached to that label are many other labels, like dangerous, and less than human. They fear for their lives and their children’s lives. And now, just this week in Newport, Vermont a prisoner dies in the infirmary at the Northern State Correctional Facility, Kenneth Johnson, 60 years old, a “victim of untreated and misdiaqnosed tumor that obstructed his airway until he could no longer breath”. Investigators are “looking into the care or lack of care that might rise to the level of neglect”. I rest my case. I more or less I trust, I am safe with my thoughts, and not threatened for my life.
Thank you.
