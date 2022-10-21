Why I support Edith Tucker

I support Edith Tucker for State Senator, District 1 because she believes in a strong economy and a woman’s right to choose her own reproductive destiny.
While these two things may seem unconnected, nothing could be further from the truth. In 2021, a study by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research found that restricting abortion rights cost states and local economies $105 billion annually because of reduced labor force participation and earning levels while increasing time off and turnover among women ages 15 to 44 years old because of childcare issues.
That’s $105 BILLION that is no longer being pumped into the economy, not to mention losing vibrant, essential workers needed to make companies and technologies grow.
