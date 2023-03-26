Why I Voted Yes on Bill H.230
To the Editor:
On March 23rd we had a 5-hour debate and many hours of testimony relating to House Bill H.230. “This bill proposes to implement mechanisms that aim to reduce suicide in Vermont, including mechanisms that reduce access to lethal means.” In short, this is a gun bill.
We heard three heartfelt stories about suicide from courageous Legislative members. I can’t even imagine how difficult these tragedies were for each of them, and I hope I never do. One member told us about her 23-year-old son who committed suicide with a firearm which he purchased that day. We heard from another member about her parents and a set of grandparents who committed suicide, two of them using a firearm. Another member shared how she tried to committee suicide by driving at high speed on the interstate with her eyes closed, but at the last moment opened her eyes to avoid what would have been a tragic outcome. Thankfully, she received help to get through this rough time and is here with us today.
Ninety percent of all gun deaths in Vermont are by suicide compared to 60% in the US. In 2021, there were 142 suicides in Vermont which equates to 20.3 deaths per 100,000 people compared to the national average of 14 deaths per 100,000 people. This is the highest number of deaths by suicide ever recorded in Vermont.
Vermont is the only New England state that does not have a Child Access Protection Policy bit.ly/3K6cLGE. Yet 47% of Vermont households have firearms, compared to 32% in the US. The Vermont Department of Health shared that “nearly 50% of households in Vermont do not secure their firearms…37% of those have children living in them. These children are 4.4 times more likely to die by suicide than those households that secure their firearms”. The Vermont Fatality Review Team reported “in December 2022, two youth deaths by firearms had no adult supervision, nor were the firearms secured”.
We have been debating whether this bill is unconstitutional. We heard that other states, including all the New England states, have similar provisions in their constitutions. The Judiciary Committee chair, who spoke about the bill on the House floor, reported his committee heard testimony from Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark who said she was prepared to defend its constitutionality in court.
I grew up around guns, I own a gun, and I have very fond memories of hunting with my father. Under this bill you will still have the right to have a firearm on your nightstand to protect your family from an intruder without a trigger guard. With your permission, and passing the hunter safety course, your 16-year-old can still go hunting after school.
Will this bill alone eliminate suicides by firearms? Of course not. Do we need to look at other ways to bring the rate down? Of course, we do. I voted “yes” because this bill strikes a reasonable balance between gun rights and public health with minor inconvenience. But isn’t it worth a little inconvenience if it saves just one life? I think so!
Respectfully,
Rep. Dennis LaBounty
Lyndonville, Vt.
D-Caledonia-3,
Serving the towns of Lyndon, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton and Wheelock in the Vermont House.
